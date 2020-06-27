Mayor Ginther to address city’s response to increased violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined other city leaders to discuss the increase of violence in the city.

According to a release, Ginther will be joined at noon Saturday by Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, and Director of Department of Neighborhoods, Carla Williams-Scott for a news conference at the Milo Grogan Community Center.

The release states the mayor will be discussing how the city is responding to increased violence and ways to address it beyond law enforcement.

Earlier this week, Ginther discussed the need for police reform in the city.

A central piece of his agenda is to implement a citizen’s review board, which would review cases of alleged police misconduct.