Mayor Ginther signs pledge initiated by Obama to address police use of force policies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Monday he signed a petition created by former President Barack Obama. The petition is a call for mayors, city council members and police oversight bodies across the U.S. to address police use of force policies.

Today I proudly signed on to the @BarackObama Mayoral Pledge, and commit to review, engage, report, and reform common-sense limits on police use of force. https://t.co/lIb6wnfLaC — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) June 8, 2020

Ginther told NBC4 he is working on several initiatives to put an end to racism and discrimination in the community. Last week, Ginther joined a large group of demonstrators as they marched through Columbus and two days ago he rescinded curfew in the city, which began May 30.

After receiving complaints of police using excessive force during the first few days of protests in Columbus, Mayor Ginther asked people to send evidence of excessive force by the Columbus Police to a special email address for civilian review.

Ginther released this statement May 29: