Mayor Ginther signs executive order requiring people to wear masks in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has signed an executive order making the wearing of masks in public spaces mandatory in the city.

During a news conference, Thursday, Ginther said he would sign the order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The order goes into effect Friday.

The police won’t be arresting people who aren’t wearing masks and Columbus Public Health officials will not be going inside places to enforce the order, according to Ginther.

Exceptions to the order include:

Medical, behavioral condition or disability

People under the age of 6

Trying to communicate with a hearing-impaired person

The cities of Dayton and Bexley announced Wednesday they will require facial coverings in certain public places.