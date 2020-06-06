Mayor Ginther rescinds Columbus curfew order

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —The City of Columbus Saturday announced the end of an emergency order that instituted a 10pm to 6am curfew.

The curfew was put into place on May 30 in response to violence during protests in the city. The order stated that anyone outside without authorization during restricted times could be arrested.

The Mayor’s office announced the end of the curfew hours after a Columbus resident, Jason Woodland, filed a federal lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order against its enforcement.

In a statement, the city said: