Mayor Ginther rescinds Columbus curfew order

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —The City of Columbus Saturday announced the end of an emergency order that instituted a 10pm to 6am curfew.
The curfew was put into place on May 30 in response to violence during protests in the city. The order stated that anyone outside without authorization during restricted times could be arrested.
The Mayor’s office announced the end of the curfew hours after a Columbus resident, Jason Woodland, filed a federal lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order against its enforcement.
In a statement, the city said:
After consultation with Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Mayor Andrew J. Ginther will rescind the emergency order which established a 10 p.m. curfew.
“I am pleased that in recent days there has been better communication and greater collaboration between police and protestors, demonstrations have been peaceful, and there have not been any significant acts of violence, vandalism or use of force by police,” said Mayor Ginther. “I applaud all those who are raising their voices in protest and encourage all to continue to do so peacefully.”
A lawsuit filed in federal court last night argued that continuation of the curfew violated the U.S. Constitution because the widespread acts of vandalism have dissipated. Parties will move to dismiss the lawsuit per an agreement reached between the City and the plaintiffs involved.
The curfew in place since May 30 will be lifted immediately upon rescinding the declaration. Columbus residents may move about freely and businesses may resume normal hours of operation.
“In recent days we became increasingly hopeful that the curfew could be lifted, and clearly the time is now right. I encourage people to continue to lift up their voices in peaceful protest, and we will remain laser focused on implementing meaningful and lasting change to fight racism and discrimination.”