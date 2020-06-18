Mayor Ginther orders Christopher Columbus statue to be removed from City Hall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther has directed the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue outside City Hall.

According to a release from Ginther’s office, the statue is to be removed as soon as possible and placed in storage.

“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” said Mayor Ginther. “Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork that demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.”

Ginther says he has also asked the Columbus Art Commission to launch a community-driven process that embraces diversity.

According to the release:

This participatory process will help determine how to best replace the statue and evaluate the diversity and inclusiveness of all public art, including other monuments, statues and art installations, and the artists, identifying gaps. The Commission has also been asked to reimagine other symbols associated with the City, including the seal and flag, and to make recommendations for change. The Arts Commission will also help determine the final location of the Columbus statue, working with stakeholders and leaving open the opportunity to display it elsewhere, in proper context, to help future generations better understand how the statue played into our country’s ongoing and evolving conversation around race and equity, and why it was ultimately removed.

“By replacing the statue, we are removing one more barrier to meaningful and lasting change to end systemic racism,” said Ginther. “Its removal will allow us to remain focused on critical police reforms and increasing equity in housing, health outcomes, education and employment.”