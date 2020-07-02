Mayor Ginther, health officials to make announcement on mask usage in Columbus

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, along with other city and health officials will be making an announcement at 1pm today on the use of masks in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, along with CPH Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Alex Fischer, President and CEO of the Columbus Partnership, and Chris Suel, Director of My Brother’s Keeper Village are expected to make the annoucement.

According to Columbus Public Health, since keeping records of the spread of the coronavirus, a total of 7,438 cases have been reported in the Columbus jurisdiction, with 323 deaths. Of those cases 856 have been hospitalized.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted Wednesday evening he is “strongly considering” a mandate requiring people to wear masks in public.

The tweet came on the same day the cities of Dayton and Bexley announced they will require facial coverings in certain public places.

