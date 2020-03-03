City cancels news conference scheduled to discuss Arnold Sports Festival and coronavirus concerns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A news conference featuring Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and city health officials about the Arnold Sports Festival and concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, has been canceled.

The news conference was scheduled for 10:30am, Tuesday, but a spokesperson with the city says it was canceled. No information was given on if it’ll be rescheduled.

A change.org petition is asking the city to cancel the festival due to concerns from the virus. The petition states the festival, set for this weekend, will bring thousands of people from up to 80 different countries to Columbus.

“Please consider our petition of canceling the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival (Mar 5-8,2020) for the safety of all Ohioans, especially the children, the elderly, people with diabetes or other pre-existing conditions,” the petition, which has more than 7,000 signatures, states.

Started in 1989, the Arnold is named for bodybuilder, actor, and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The event plays host to several sporting competitions including bodybuilding, fencing, gymnastics, pickleball, and many more.

The festival will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, the Ohio Expo Center, and other venues in central Ohio.