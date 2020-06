COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The public will be receiving an update on the Columbus Community Safety Advisory Commission Report, Friday.

Mayor Andrew Ginther says he and Columbus Division of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan will update the community on the Columbus Community Safety Advisory Commission Report, today at 10 a.m.

The advisory commission was created due to the recent protest concerning police brutality.

The public is invited to watch here on NBC4i.com or the NBC4 Facebook page.