Mayor Ginther asks for reports of excessive force by Columbus police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking for people to send evidence of excessive force by the Columbus Division of Police to a special email address for civilian review.
According to a social media post by the mayor:
If you have photos, videos, or accounts of the Columbus Division of Police using excessive force over the weekend, please send as much detail as possible to reportCPD@columbus.gov. Your information will be investigated by a civilian (outside the chain of command) from the Department of Public Safety’s Equal Employment Opportunity Compliance Office, created last year to address discrimination complaints.