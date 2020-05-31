Mayor Ginther addresses police response to Columbus protests

Breaking News
Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joined a large group of demonstrators as they marched in Columbus.

The march started at the St. Paul AME Church and ended at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Mayor Ginther told NBC4’s Dan Pearlman he was there to show his support for such peaceful protests. He said he is working on several initiatives to put an end to racism and discrimination in the community.

Ginther said he has addressed the police response to protests with Chief Thomas Quinlan.

“I did this morning and I saw a number of pictures and videos from a variety of different places yesterday and I shared very directly and clearly with the chief that that did not meet my or the community’s expectations for how we engage peaceful protesters,” said Ginther.

He said the chief is making changes to how officers respond to protesters. Mayor Ginther nor Chief Quinlan have elaborated on those changes.

