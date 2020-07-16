Mayor Ginther addresses crime, what his office plans to do about it

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Crime remains a problem in the city, but with Kerry Charles’ return to Columbus to join NBC 4, he wanted to get a better idea of what else is affecting residents.

Charles called several longtime residents and leaders, then spent part of an afternoon with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

Ginther has begun the process of setting up a civilian review board to help address racial disparities in policing. Attorney Fred Benton is one of those Ginther appointed to start the process of setting up the board.

Benton represented the man who killed two Westerville police officers last year. The Fraternal Order of Police, the union representing Columbus’ police department, has called for Bentonn to be taken out of the process.

In response, Ginther has called Benton one of the finest lawyers who is among the most respected men in central Ohio, adding this isn’t the first time the FOP has decided to smear an African American man who’s raised his hand for service.

Earlier in the week, the mayor and other city leaders held a news conference addressing the violence that has plagued Columbus recently.

During a neighborhood walk with Charles, Ginther said change in the community is needed, but it won’t happen overnight. In fact, it will take years.

However, there are signs of progress.

Ginther was with Charles in Hilltop, near West High School, where they met with resident Gregory Beaton, who moved to the area six years ago.

Beaton shared some of his concerns with the mayor.

“Definitely more police presence in certain areas like this area, near this school,” Beaton said, adding he and other neighbors have complained about drugs and other illegal activity that takes place in that area.

“It’s going to take 10, 15, 20 years of sustained continued commitment to try to overcome the disinvestment, lack of investment, and commitment over the 30, 40, 50 years,” Ginther said.

The work is underway. On the west side, Envision Hilltop is a 27-point plan being rolled out. The comprehensive, long-term plan includes a $14 million preschool center.

The plan was created with feedback from those who call the Hilltop home.

“I would argue the One Linden and Envision Hilltop plans for those respective neighborhoods is fare better than had we excluded those voices,” Ginther said.

Linden is another Columbus neighborhood where crime, blight, and quality of life are concerns. Ginther hopes investing in people who call the area home will help.

There is a new recreating center in the works, a new fire station on Oakland Park, and a new Linden pre-K center, which will educate 200 students a year.

“This is going to take time, but you can clearly see nearly $100 million invested in Linden and we’re going to do similar type of work here, southside, other opportunity neighborhoods,” Ginther said, calling for affordable housing in Clintonville, northwest Columbus, and in Northland.

Beaton was grateful for the opportunity to share his concerns with Ginther.

“I thought that was a great thing, to come around here and see what’s going on,” he said.

Ginther said people in two-thirds of the city are doing better than ever before, but that means a third is shut out of the city’s success. He said that is a problem.