Mayor confirms case of coronavirus in Bexley

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler has confirmed one of three confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Franklin County is in his city.

Kessler released a statement Sunday evening confirming the case as well as laying out guidelines Bexley is implementing to slow the spread of the virus.

Two new cases of the virus in Franklin County were confirmed Sunday morning — a 35-year-old Columbus Fire Department firefighter and a 52-year-old man.

Kessler did not state which case involved the Bexley resident.

In his statement, Kessler said the city would be taking the following steps to help prevent the spread of the virus among the community:

Residents are directed to commence daily health and temperature checks, and to self-quarantine in the event of the onset of symptoms consistent with COVID-19 until cleared by medical professionals.

Bexley’s single-use plastic ban is temporarily lifted, and residents are directed to clean reusable bags between uses.

Closure has also been encouraged of all fitness facilities and indoor play spaces.

Places of worship are encouraged to provide alternate means of worship to assembly and to take additional precautions in the seating of congregants and the cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

“While some of these steps are more extensive than the current orders in place in the region, we are also a unique community with a tight geographic footprint and a strong social fabric,” Kessler wrote in his statement.

He also announced the formation of a COVID-19 task force, which will “assist with the provision of supplies” to people under self-isolation or quarantine. The task force will also work to aid additional support to economically vulnerable populations; support local businesses and employees affected by changes due to the outbreak; and advise on any additional steps recommended by local, state, or federal officials.

UPDATE 3/15: 37 cases of novel coronavirus are confirmed in Ohio. Two new cases have been confirmed in Franklin County, outside of the one confirmed in Columbus Saturday. One confirmed case is a Columbus firefighter. Gov. DeWine announced all restaurants and bars in the state of Ohio will close at 9pm Sunday, except for carry out, drive through and delivery food and drink service.

—