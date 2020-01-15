Max’s Mission: Mocha the hound mix needs a family

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– This week on Max’s Mission, we introduce you to Mocha the hound mix.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week they met Mocha with RESCUEDOhio.

“Mocha is a two-year-old hound mix she was given up by her owner they were able to care for her anymore she loves other dogs loves her tennis ball she’s got it I’m so high energy so she probably be better in an active home I’m fenced yard not required but probably would be nice,” said RESCUEDOhio director Jillian Lenczicki.

Mocha sits on command and loves her tennis ball.

She would do best with older kids. Right now she lives in an apartment and goes to daycare at city dog at no cost to her foster. One of the benefits of fostering even if you have to work long hours. Ideally she would have an active family.

“Somebody who’s active somebody with a fenced yard or they’re willing to take her out early.. they don’t have to take her to doggy day care but they can do things outdoors with her in the evenings before and after work on the weekends,” she said.

If you’re not ready to foster or adopt you can still support the rescue.

“We have our silent auction which you’re (Hattie Hawks) going to be our MC this year so that’s on March 7th. It’s at the Columbus Anthenaeum downtown at 6:30. Tickets are on sale on our website now,” she added.

There will be a silent auction, a doggy fashion show and great food. They also have an Easter egg hunt coming up in April at rocky fork metro park.

“It’s free to attend. All dogs get to go and search for Easter eggs. Max got to come last year and have fun,” Lenczicki said. “We just ask everybody to register ahead of time so we know how many treats to provide.”

Events like these ultimately helping dogs like Mocha and we hope someone out there will bring her home.

“She has a goofy personality I mean hounds in general are just goofy and silly and so whether you’re having a good day or bad mochas always there to make you laugh she’s a good girl,” said Lenczicki.

For more information on how to adopt Mocha or to learn about any upcoming events, visit RESCUEDOhio on Facebook or apply for her adoption at RESCUEDOhio.org.