Max’s Mission: Mission accomplished

DELAWARE COUNTY (WCMH) — This week’s Max’s Mission is a special mission accomplished.

Four months ago, the Pike County Dog Pound needed better shelter for their dogs.

The non-profit organization Pike Pet Pals was starting a campaign called Raise the Woofs, an effort to create permanent and sturdy roofs over the pound’s outdoor kennels.

After a story on NBC 4, the central Ohio community stepped up.

Pike Pet Pals not only reached their goal, but exceeded it, and now all outdoor kennels at the Pike County pound have the proper protection for their beloved rescue dogs.

A $4,000 donation came from across county lines, through a grant from the Delaware County Foundation.

“We have many donors at the foundation who really love to help animals in any way,” said Marlene Casini, president of the Delaware County Foundation. “Even though this is outside Delaware County, this was very moving.”

There are several other causes donors at the foundation have given to, including PAWS, Canine Companions, and to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Pike Pet Pals is grateful to everyone who stepped up to help their dogs on their way to forever families.