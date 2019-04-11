Max’s Mission: Meet Ziva the special puppy with a unique condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week they met 10 week old, German Sheppard mix, Ziva. She’s being fostered through Stop the Suffering. Ziva has a lot of spunk and enjoys playing, especially with Max’s tail.

While she acts like a normal puppy, Ziva has a unique condition.

“We’ve been through mystery, a lot emergency, but so much love. It’s been quite an experience,” said her foster Beth Day.

Ziva wasn’t walking right. She was the runt of the litter and has a muscle defect. When she walks, her legs look like shes swimming. It’s called Puppy Swimmers Syndrome.

“It takes a lot of therapy for them to get back. They can get back. It just takes a lot of time for them.”



Since Ziva has super foster parents she’s on the road to recovery — from the cart they built to a tunnel.

“Which is the width of her body that doesn’t allow her legs to splay out like a swimmer.”

Ziva loves it.

“She is just a gem. She’s a lovable cuddly bouncy loves to play with our other two dogs doesn’t know a stranger.”

Now she is working on house training and would do great with any family willing to work with her.

“If you want a dog that is cuddly good with kids good with other animals she would be the one.”

She is ready to jump into your heart and home.

“She needs a home. Somebody that will love her, because if somebody else doesn’t love her then I am going to have to keep her. ”

For more information on Ziva, go to Stopthesuffering.org or visit them on Facebook.