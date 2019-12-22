MAX’S MISSION: Meet Toby, a fun, sweet dog who gets along with everyone

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Toby, a fun and sweet dog looking for his forever home.

Toby is a perfect dog,” said a rescuer with Pawsavers, where Toby is currently being fostered. “I really can’t say anything but good things about him.”

He’s two years old and deaf.

“That’s his only fault, I guess,” the rescuer said. “His vision’s pretty decent. He might have a little bit of problems and in direct light because he is a double merle, so he has the normal problems associated with double merles.”

Toby loves other dogs and does great with cats.

“He is a very outgoing, friendly, playful guy,” Pawsavers said. “I’d love to see him in a home where he has another dog and meet with someone who’s active and likes to take him out to do some things with him because he just enjoys everyone.”

Toby gives hugs and kisses and knows basic commands via hand signals. He’s also house and crate trained.

“Deaf dogs are just as easy to train as other dogs and Toby is no exception.”

He’s so much fun and loves to play.

“He’s really the first dog that we’ve had in a while that just enjoys all species, you know,” Pawsavers said. “He’s not had any problems with any of the animals — we have horses as well and we also have ducks — and he’s just great with all species. He doesn’t have a mean bone in his body.”

For more on Toby and Pawsavers, click here.