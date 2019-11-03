Max’s Mission: Meet Beau

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week’s Max’s Mission introduces you to 10-year-old Beau, who is staying with Stop the Suffering.

This golden boy was picked up from a shelter in rural Indiana, where he was part of their inmate program.

“Where an inmate adopts a dog, trains a dog,” said Ed Bourne of Stop the Suffering. Beau picked up five basic commands while in the program.

“He is 100 percent house trained and part of that bonding process, when he got here, he follows me everywhere,” Bourne said. “When I’m at work, he snuggles my feet. When I sit on the couch, he’ll sit next to me on the floor.”

Beau gets along well with other dogs and is an all-around great guy.

“He’s that quiet confident, he’s that dog,” Bourne said. “If I want a companion, if I want a partner, he is the perfect dog for that.”

Bourne said Beau would do well with most family members, but would probably do best with one that isn’t very active.

“He’s that dog where you add him to your home and immediately everything gets easier,” he said.

Beau is diabetic and needs insulin. He also has some joint issues where he takes joint supplements.

However, don’t let that deter you.

“But other than that, he eats well, sleeps amazing,” Bourne said. “He’s crate trained. He will sleep in the crate or sleep in the bed if you let him.”

Beau is such a sweet boy and he’s going to be a great addition to any family.

If you are interested in Beau, you can find more information at stopthesuffereing.org or on Hattie Hawks’ Facebook page.