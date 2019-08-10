MAX’S MISSION: Max teams with Buckeye to help Clear The Shelters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This year, NBC 4’s Puppy with a Purpose Buckeye is teaming up with our own Hattie Hawk’s Max of Max’s Mission to help rescue dogs find a forever home during the Clear The Shelters event.

Buckeye and Max met up a few weeks ago to bring some awareness to dogs in the shelter who need a loving family.

Buckeye can usually be seen all over town, wearing his yellow vest for Canine Companions for Independence.

“When he’s working, he’s not allowed to play with other dogs,” said Molly Shulz with Canine Companions for Independence.

However, one day a few weeks ago, the vest came off and it was time to play for a good cause: to clear the shelters.

“It is very important as part of this community to Buckeye that we ensure that all dogs, no matter if they have a purpose or if their purpose is just to be someone’s best friend at home, to have that home to go to and are able to be loved,’ Shulz said.

And who better for Buckeye to team up with than Max?

“They loved playtime,” Shulz said. “Max is such a sweetheart and Buckeye just loves friends. Any friend he can get.”

The two are now on a mission to help hundreds of their furry friends sitting in area shelters to find forever homes.

“The power that they have, with that human-animal bond, is just amazing,” Schulz said.

Shulz knows this first hand; she has her own dogs at home — lots of them.

“To come home, you know, you always have, in my case five, wagging tails that are excited to see you and couldn’t wait for you to come home,” she said. “They boost your mood, they boost your spirits, they put a smile on your face.”

Where Buckeye requires a lot of training to be an assistance dog, the biggest thing a rescue requires is love.

“For a pet, all you need is one that is really going to do well in your home and in your environment and with your family,” Shulz said.

If there is room in your house and heart, there are a few animals who are ready to leave their paw prints.

“I think it is really an important part of this community to get out there to give those dogs a home,” Shulz said. “Every dog deserves to have a loving family.”

For more information on the Aug. 17 Clear The Shelters event, click here.