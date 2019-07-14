Max’s Mission: Help sweet, energetic Loretta find her furever home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week on Max’s Mission: Can you help Loretta find a home?

RescuedOhio has been working with Loretta for the past three months while she’s being boarded at Animal Care Center at Cherry Way.

Volunteers describe Loretta as very energetic, falls in love with everyone she meets, and is very food motivated.

She’s currently going through some basic training and is a fast learner.

“My favorite thing about her is just how goofy she is,” said one of the volunteers working with Loretta.

Loretta is crate trained, loves kids and does well with other dogs with the proper introduction.

Potential adopters should have experience with dogs or adopt Loretta as an only pet.

“Everybody wants a best friend, a companion to be right by them, and she is definitely that,” the volunteer said.

For more information on Loretta or any other dog available from RescuedOhio, click here.