Max’s Mission: Help Pike County Dog Pound continue mission to save, provide for dogs

This week’s Max’s Mission takes us to the Pike County Dog Pound where non-profit, Pike Pet Pals works around the clock to provide for the dogs.

They raise money for food, medical care and anything the animals need.

“There is about 15 to 20 of us who do different things. Some don’t even come out to the dog pound because it’s just too emotional,” said a volunteer named Julie.

What some of the dogs have been through is hard to look at but you need to see it to believe it.

From hoarding to neglect the people at the pound feel like they have seen it all.

“The biggest hoarding case we had was 43 dogs at one time.”

In some cases, dogs come in just skin and bones because of human neglect.

“They will move, chain their dog up and they will expect someone else to come take care of it.”

With only 29 kennels total, things can get hectic because the pound has to take every dog that comes in and on a limited budget, including this past week when 17 dogs came in at once because of flash flooding.

“Deputy Tilley waded out into the water and brought the dogs out from the kennel because they were all in one kennel.”

Five of the dogs went back with the original owner and the rest were either transferred to area rescues or they stayed at the pound.

Julie said that’s not the worst situation they have seen.

“We can be fine and get a bunch of dogs out one day and say we have seven dogs left and by the end of the day have 35 more.”

Now for this weeks mission — to help Pike County Dog Pound get permanent roofs for their outdoor kennels.

“It’s so windy out here it’s a big flat airport. They just blow away and every time one blows away and gets damaged it takes $65 to replace it.”

The project will cost thousands of dollars for full strength roofs.

As always, the pound also needs help getting dogs out.

Lilly is a severely neglected momma dog who came in with her three small puppies.

“Lilly as far as she is down in health she ran right up to me in the kennel. She wanted to see me. She wanted to see what was going on. She goes back to her babies but she is interested in her people she really likes them.”

Zeb is another great dog who wound up in the pound. Someone dumped him and his siblings on the side of the road.

“Zeb, he’s just kind of crazy. He’s always excited, really pretty and eager to please.”

To help the Pike County Dog Pound or to adopt their dogs, donate to Pike Pet Pals or find them on Petfinder at pikedogsatpetfinder.com.

If you are interested in adopting Lilly, she was transported to a northern Ohio rescue called Geauga Mom’s.