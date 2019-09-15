Max’s Mission: 9-year-old Holly seeks forever home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Its time for Max’s Mission. We’re meeting holly from Hospets.

This beautifully grayed face is 9-year-old Holly. She’s looking for a new home after her owner went to assisted living and couldn’t keep her anymore.

Don’t let her age confuse you.



“If you want a walking partner she would be good walking partner. If you want somebody to just sit on the couch with you she would be good at that too,” said Laura Blum of Hospets.

She’s had basic obedience training and is fully house trained

“She is starting agility, which she is doing really well at, which proves you can teach an old dog new tricks.”

She’s soft and is good with other dogs and cats.

“She’s perfectly healthy and happy and just loves to have attention paid to her,” Blum said.

Holly could go to any family.

She would like somewhere that’s not too loud.

“She is a little on the shy side so a family that is calm but a little bit active would be good for her,” Blum said.

So if you like to chill at home — or hit the trail — Holly may be a perfect housemate.

“When you really get petting her she just loves it so much she just bends up in this little U and she smacks herself in the face with her tail and she’s blinking,” Blum said. “It’s like I’m hitting myself in the face with my tail but she just won’t stop because she just loves to be pet so much.”

My boy max would really love it if you adopted Holly.

For more information,t go to my Facebook page or go to hospets.org.