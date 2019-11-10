MAX’S MISSION: 6-year-old German Sheppard mix looking for forever home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hey everybody, its time for Max’s Mission.

Max has the day off because Jade likes bigger dogs.

She is staying with RESCUEDOhio. Here’s how you can adopt her.

“She is a wonderful girl that is full of energy she is great with larger dogs she loves to play,” said Rebecca Page, of RESCUEDOhio.

Jade is a youthful 6-year-old German Sheppard mix.

She has a lot of play but can also be a cuddle bug.

“Wherever I’m at she is at my feet. She is the kind of dog where you can say you’ll never go to the bathroom alone or cook dinner alone because she is at your feet,” Page said.

She came from a shelter down south and has been in foster care for three months.

When it comes to an ideal family, Jade would prefer a house without small dogs and cats and needs a fenced-in backyard.

Her foster mom says she’s only vocal when she needs something and would make a great watchdog.

“She loves her crate but she really doesn’t need it because she has wonderful house manners,” Page said.

If you’re looking for another family member or have a job for Jade she is ready for you.

“Jade is such a pleaser she is happy if we’re happy. The smallest things. If it is a little toy or treat even her breakfast or dinner,” Page said.

As you can see, she is a great girl.

She is going to have a lot of fun with you and your family.

For more information visit stopthesuffering.org.