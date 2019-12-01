Max’s Mission: 5-year-old blind, deaf rescue dog seeks forever family

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hey everybody today is Max’s Mission and we are meeting the funniest, sweet little boy Bexley who is staying with Speak for the Unspoken.

Bexley is 5 years old. He was found deaf and blind in a hoarding situation in Texas. Now, he’s living a happier life with Speak for the Unspoken.

“He is very playful now that he knows how when he first came to me he didn’t know how to play at all he was very skinny and he likes to eat now.”

from 14 pounds to more than 25 he is doing well. He’s mostly housebroken and looking for a forever family,” Janice Addy said.

“He’s a little quirky he’s got a lot of personality and likes to be held. He likes to be carried around a big lapdog,” she said.

Bexley needs a family with patience and no tiny kids.

He enjoys walks, is good with dogs and cats and would love someone who wants a lap dog.

“He makes me laugh when he’s on his running around with short little legs he’s just so full of personality and his blinders and his deafness they don’t stop them at all,” Addy said.

Well, we just love getting snow swing back so if you want any more information on how you can make them a part of your family you can just head on over to nbc4i.com.


