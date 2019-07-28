Max’s Mission: 3-year-old Midge seeks forever home

Its time for Max’s Mission at the Humane Society of Delaware County to meet Midge and tell you about clear the shelter.

“She is a busy bee she is like a tennis ball bouncing off the walls and loves to be the center of attention,” said Jana Cassidy of the Humane Society of Delaware County

There is no denying hound mix Midge of attention.

At 3 years old she is a sweet force to be reckoned with and is looking for a loving home.

“Someone who is willing to take her out for walks. She loves other animals. Maybe a friend to play with will be great for her,” Cassidy said.

She came to the shelter from the dog warden three months ago.

“She came into us very very emaciated. Over a course of running a bunch of different tests we found out that she’s got a pancreatic insufficiency. So she has an enzyme that she’s on the rest of her life,” Cassidy said.

The condition is easily managed. She’s gained weight and is now doing great.

She is just one of the 122 animals the Humane Society of Delaware county can see any given day.

“We have cats, we have kittens, we have puppies, we have adult dogs and we even have guinea pigs in the lobby,” Cassidy said.

On average they adopt out 100 animals each month. They don’t profit off of any of them. It’s why the annual Clear the Shelters event is so important.

“Not only do you save that life but there is one coming in right behind it. We know in our community there is a ton of homeless animals,” Cassidy said.

On Aug. 17, adult dogs and cats at the shelter will be half price in hopes people will give good animals like, Midge, a chance for a life they deserve.

“I like that she is just a sweet dog. She plays very gently and is very inviting to other dogs,” Cassidy said.

“Who could resist this face? She is ready for someone to give her attention. Head to my facebook for more details on CTS and how you can help out the humane society of Delaware County.”