Max’s Mission: Riki, Tiki looking for new home

Hey everybody, it’s time for Max’s Mission.

This week we are with RIKI and TIKI from RESCUEDOhio.

Riki and Tiki are a bonded pair RESCUEDOhio took in from the Franklin County Dog Shelter.

Riki is 3 years old. She’s the short brown and black one and Tiki is white and spotted. He’s about 8.

“They really love each other, however, they do seem to really like other dogs too,” said Lauren Hausman Foster.

Which they made clear.

Max’s sister, Skye, a foster dog we ended up keeping from RESCUEDOhio, stepped up to help today.

She’s the smaller white one with spots. The terror, I mean terrier.

She was perfect for playing with Riki — exercise she really needed since she and Tiki have been in boarding.



“The boarding situation is very stressful for them and they both just crave attention and they can’t get it there,” Jen Kleinhenz said.

It’s why RESCUEDOhio truly needs a foster for them.

Yes, ultimately a home, but there are some unknowns and they really need to get out of boarding quick.

Tiki right now has some medical issues that we are trying to work through and try to get the best medical attention he can.

Riki really seems like she would love someone to play and chill with when she just can’t anymore. Tiki just likes to hang out.

Another dog would be preferable because then Riki could find another best friend in a dog.

Ideally, whoever takes these pups in, would be home a lot.

What’s great is if you foster them that covers food, medical everything, you just provide them a place to live.

And when it comes to a bonded pair, you can’t beat how sweet they are.

I just love that they love everybody and anything that they see. I think that is a really great quality of theirs.

This dog she just bounces around in the yard like it is the best day of their life.

It would appear that my babes had a lot of fun today.

For more information on how to foster Riki and Tiki visit RESCUEDohio on Facebook. To learn more about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow along with Max’s adventures on Instagram.