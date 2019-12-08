Max’s Mission: 1-year-old Bane seeking forever family

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hey everybody it is time for Max’s Mission and this week we are meeting with Bane from Stop the Suffering.

He’s a really handsome boy and we’re going to get to know him. He’s so good you’d never guess he wasn’t 2 yet.

“Bane is happy when he’s playing with other dogs he loves squeaky toys he loves to snuggle with his human,” Heather Burlingame said.

He’s a true mixed breed. Maybe a boxer lab mix but he says he’ll be whatever you want him to be.

A little shy at first but if you give him a second he will warm right up.



“What I love most about Bane is how much he loves you and wants to get to know you. He really does get hooked to you and when you’re his person he’s loyal to you.”

And so good. He sits, shakes, and has great table manners. He would be a great addition for any family.

“I think it would be best for him to have a dog in the home so that he could have a playmate. He’s been exposed to young kids and also teenagers where he did excellent so he would do well enough in a home with the family as well.”

We had so much fun today and we really hope that you’ll find it somewhere in your heart to apply for his adoption or find out more about bane because he is so sweet and he’s ready for that forever home more information on NBC4i.com.

Go to stopthesuffering.org for more information.

