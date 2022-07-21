COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center (FCDS) will be open for special hours from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday.
Last week, 103 dogs left the shelter. Sixty of them were adopted and 43 went to be with foster families.
One of the dogs adopted was Captain Cute. He was profiled here on April 1.
Here’s the plan: The adoption fee for any dog at the shelter for more than 14 days is waived. You do, however, need to purchase a dog license for $18. Total out-of-pocket expense is just that. Should there be any ongoing medicine or doctor’s visits, the shelter will take care of those until your dog is finished with the treatment.
Below is a sneak peek at some fabulous dogs ready to meet you. You can also view other dogs on the FCDS social media sites.
KRATOS
Age: 6 Years 1 Month
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 65.8 Ibs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
Foster Animal
Sex: Neutered Male
Shelter Favorite
Go Getter
(Photo by Tony Mirones)
FEATHER
Age: 3.1 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Medium
Weight: 40 lbs
Sex: Female (Spayed)
Adoption Amount: $18
JACK FROST
Kennel: 1174
ID: 125443
Age: 5.5 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Large
Weight: 64 lbs
Sex: Male (Neutered)
Adoption Amount: $18
Deaf Dog
Housebroken
No Cats
No Dogs
Senior Favorite
Shelter Favorite