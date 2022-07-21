COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center (FCDS) will be open for special hours from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Last week, 103 dogs left the shelter. Sixty of them were adopted and 43 went to be with foster families.

One of the dogs adopted was Captain Cute. He was profiled here on April 1.

Here’s the plan: The adoption fee for any dog at the shelter for more than 14 days is waived. You do, however, need to purchase a dog license for $18. Total out-of-pocket expense is just that. Should there be any ongoing medicine or doctor’s visits, the shelter will take care of those until your dog is finished with the treatment.

Below is a sneak peek at some fabulous dogs ready to meet you. You can also view other dogs on the FCDS social media sites.

KRATOS Age: 6 Years 1 Month

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 65.8 Ibs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White Foster Animal

Sex: Neutered Male

Shelter Favorite

Go Getter

(Photo by Tony Mirones)

FEATHER Age: 3.1 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Medium

Weight: 40 lbs

Sex: Female (Spayed)

Adoption Amount: $18

JACK FROST Kennel: 1174

ID: 125443

Age: 5.5 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 64 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Adoption Amount: $18 Deaf Dog

Housebroken

No Cats

No Dogs

Senior Favorite

Shelter Favorite