Matt Barnes to try his hand at steer showing during Ohio State Fair

ASHVILLE (WCMH) – There are always new things to see at the Ohio State Fair. This year is no different as 14 celebrities, including our Matt Barnes will take part in the first ever Dean’s Charity Steer Show.

Each celebrity has been paired with a 4-H member to show a steer and in the process, raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio.

Along with Matt, the celebrities include former OSU basketball star Clark Kellogg, former OSU football First Lady Shelley Meyer, Blue Jackets radio broadcaster Bob McElligot and former OSU football player Bobby Carpenter.

Matt has been paired with 4-H member Caroline Winter and her steer Gizmo. Let’s just say, Matt has a lot of work to do before the show on July 30th.

Check out his first practice with Caroline and Gizmo in the video above!

You can donate to his fundraising page at give.osu.edu/Barnes