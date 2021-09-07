Matt Barnes is heading back to the Olympics to cover Beijing 2022 Winter games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The countdown to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is on! If you can believe it, the Opening Ceremony is just 150 days away.

NBC4 Today anchor Matt Barnes will report live from Beijing, bringing you stories of the athletes as they compete for gold and all of the other big stories surrounding the Games. Matt recently returned from Tokyo, where he covered the Tokyo 2020 Games that were delayed a year and held without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of now, Beijing 2022 organizers are planning on having fans attend the competitions but will have strict coronavirus protocols in place for everyone attending, including athletes, volunteers, media and spectators.

Beijing will become the first city to host the Summer and Winter Olympics. The city hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008.

Columbus should be well-represented in Beijing. The NHL recently announced their plans to allow NHL players to take part in the Beijing Games. That could means players like Zach Werenski (USA), Oliver Bjorkstrand (Denmark), Elvis Merzlikins (Latvia), Patrik Laine (Finland) and Vladislav Gavrikov (Russia) could be representing their country on the ice.

The Beijing 2022 Games run from February 4-20, 2022. NBC4 is your home for the Olympics, both on-air and online.

