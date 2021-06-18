Matheau Moore to appear in court; charged with Emily Noble’s murder

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Matheau Moore, the husband of Emily Noble, whose body was found in a wooded area in Westerville in 2020, is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Moore was arrested and charged with Noble’s murder on Thursday.

Noble’s body was found on September 16, 2020, in a wooded area near County Line and State roads in Westerville. She had been reported missing in late May 2020, after celebrating her 52nd birthday.

Shortly after Noble’s body was found, a lawsuit was filed seeking to remove Moore from controlling Noble’s finances.

Authorities say Noble’s body was staged to appear as a suicide, but evidence clearly pointed to homicide. Noble suffered multiple facial and neck fractures, according to police.

Moore faces two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.