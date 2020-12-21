Math teacher develops card game to help keep children learning while off screens

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — As families continue to navigate virtual learning from home, experts say many parents are concerned about their children’s overuse of social media and screen time.

Rodger Oakes, a high school math teacher at Pickerington North High School, has created and published a card game to help kids learn while having fun away from a screen.

“This is such an easy way to connect with your kids. Not only are you connecting but you’re learning as well in a fun way,” said Oakes.

As a busy father of four kids, Oakes got creative when his oldest daughter struggled with her timed math tests. Inspired by a deck of playing cards and the classic fairy tale, “The Three Little Pigs,” Oakes and his children came up with a new game.

“I used to chase the kids around, I was the big bad wolf, and they were the pigs,” he added.

So, while using the numbers on a deck of cards as flashcards, Oakes and his children created “Lil Piggies.”

“So, we started grabbing a 4 and 6 together, that’s 10, we’ll put those together and those will be like a stick house and the 1 and the 9 will be a straw house and we went through with the odds and the even numbers,” said Oakes.

They took their idea to an artist, who illustrated their character, and the game was eventually published for families across the country.

“There is no other deck that looked that and it’s not just a regular deck of cards,” said Cooper Oakes, Rodger’s second child of four.

The game allows kids to put down their screens and simply interact with one another.

“American of Pediatrics, their recommendation is that kids aren’t on screens for more than two hours,” said Oakes.

So, gathering around the kitchen table to play the game can help families during virtual learning.

“How to talk with people, how to interact, we’re missing those key elements sometimes,” Oakes added.

He also said, “This is a way that you can still help your kids, they’re learning how to do their basic math facts, but they’re also just playing a game and connecting with you, and that’s the key to good education.”

If parents and teachers would like to purchase the game, simply visit lilpiggiescardgame.com.