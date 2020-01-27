Matchups announced for UFC fights at Nationwide Arena

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide Arena has released the matchups for the upcoming UFC fights in March.

In December it was announced that UFC Fight Night would be coming to Columbus March 28.

On Monday, Nationwide released on Twitter that Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik would be the featured heavyweight matchup.

Tickets go ON SALE Friday at 10AM!@ufc returns to Columbus for the first time in 11 years with a thrilling heavyweight contenders’ bout featuring No. 2 ranked Francis Ngannou and undefeated No. 5 Jairzinho Rozenstruik. pic.twitter.com/Eo4GYCJQZ0 — Nationwide Arena (@NationwideArena) January 27, 2020

Another fight will involve Raphael Assuncao versus Body Garbrandt in a bantamweight fight.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10am, Friday.

This will be the first time UFC fights return to Columbus in 11 years.