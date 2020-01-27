Matchups announced for UFC fights at Nationwide Arena

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide Arena has released the matchups for the upcoming UFC fights in March.  

In December it was announced that UFC Fight Night would be coming to Columbus March 28.  

On Monday, Nationwide released on Twitter that Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik would be the featured heavyweight matchup.  

Another fight will involve Raphael Assuncao versus Body Garbrandt in a bantamweight fight.  

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10am, Friday.  

This will be the first time UFC fights return to Columbus in 11 years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools