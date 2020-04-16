Matching donations will help your dollars go further with tonight’s ‘virtual’ Call4

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tonight NBC4 is helping local charities that partner with United Way of Central Ohio with another virtual Call4. These charities are serving our neighbors in need during the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, every dollar you donate will be matched by Columbia Gas. Volunteers will be taking your calls at (614) 821-4444 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tonight. Or, you can donate at: https://liveunitedcentralohio.org/

About United Way of Central Ohio Community Response Fund

Due to the wide-reaching impact of COVID-19, nonprofits in central Ohio that serve residents in need find themselves under-resourced to serve a growing demand for critical services.

United Way of Central Ohio and a coalition of partners are working with local nonprofits to identify critical needs and gaps in resources. These needs may include access to food and household essentials, child care, and keeping the community’s safety net strong as this crisis continues.

Safeguards will be put in place to ensure these emergency funds are disseminated with urgency and used to support those who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Thanks to the support of our generous sponsors, the match pool is over $250,000 and continues to grow.

Your generous contribution will support United Way’s more than 80 nonprofit partners directly serving our neighbors in need facing economic distress associated with COVID-19.