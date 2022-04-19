COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Mask-wearing in Columbus’ two major public transportation areas is now optional.

The John Glenn International Airport and Central Ohio Transit Authority announced Tuesday they will no longer be enforcing mask mandates following a federal judge’s ruling voiding the national rule that had been in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COTA said this would be effective immediately and “Masks are now optional for COTA customers and employees, and they are still encouraged by the CDC.”

“TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives & Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs here in Columbus. This means masks are now optional in and on airport property for both passengers and employees,” the airport said in a tweet.

These local transportation announcements come alongside dozens of other companies lifting mandates after the federal ruling including Uber and the majority of major airlines.