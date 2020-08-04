Masks mandated for all K-12 students in the classroom this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– All students in Ohio’s classrooms are mandated to wear masks this fall, Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.

DeWine said he will be signing the Ohio Department of Health the order mandating mask wearing for students in K-12 under the guidance of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Ohio’s mask mandate had previously only applied to children 10 years of age and older.

Doctors now advise that kids K-12 wear a mask. This morning, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association & @OHPediatricians jointly recommended masks for all kids returning to school. Here is their letter in support of masks for kids which outlines specific exemptions. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/mGGmeDVeIP — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2020

Exceptions to the mask mandate include:

children under the age of 2

children who cannot remove a face covering without assistance

children with significant behavioral/psychological issue undergoing treatment that is exacerbated specifically by the use of a facial covering

children living with severe autism or with extreme developmental delay who may become agitated or anxious wearing a mask

children with facial deformity that causes airway obstruction

DeWine said Ohio is working with FEMA to distribute 2 million masks to schools for use by students and staff.