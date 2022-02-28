COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health is recommending that the cities of Columbus and Worthington end their mask requirements on Monday, March 7.

“The pandemic is not over, but the situation has changed, and we are in a new phase,” Dr. Mysheika Roberts, health commissioner, said Monday. “It is time to turn our efforts to minimizing the impact COVID-19 has on our health, our healthcare systems and our community, while focusing our efforts on protecting those who are most at risk of severe illness.”

The recommendation follows one last week from the CDC that masks are no longer necessary in areas where the risk to hospitals is at a low or medium level. That includes Columbus, Franklin County and many counties in central Ohio.

Columbus has mask orders enacted by Mayor Andrew Ginther and city council last September, when Worthington also enacted theirs. In general, the orders require masks to be worn indoors in areas accessible to the public or on public transportation.

Council is scheduled to meet later Monday.