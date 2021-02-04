Marysville’s ScottsMiracle-Gro first Super Bowl commercial features John Travolta, Martha Stewart, and more

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s ScottsMiracle-Gro is busting on to the biggest stage in advertising with a star-studded commercial that will leave you vying for the return of spring, says company VP of Marketing John Sass.

“When you see the commercial, you see all of these different vignettes that are happening, and they’re really all of the moments that we all have shared, we’ve all experienced this past year,” said Sass. “So whether it was the grilling out, chipping golf balls in the back yard, running the lawn mower, all those things is what we wanted to highlight.”

In the commercial (below) you can catch Martha Stewart in her garden. As well as John Travolta and his daughter Ella filming a TikTok all under the watchful eye of “The Office” actor Leslie David Baker manning the grill.

“It’s kind of hard not to like John Travolta dancing with his daughter. It was such a magical moment when you actually saw it happening on the set. [It] was kind of really special to see,” Sass said. “It just kind of really connects with everything that’s happened with the TikTok phenomena.”

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and Apollo Creed himself, Carl Weathers, also have cameos.

“To have this moment on the biggest stage, on the biggest night to be able to show our brand and our logos to the entire country is pretty special,” Sass said. “I know that locally here in Marysville, the town has just rallied behind it. I think there’s a tremendous amount of excitement, and I hope that spills over into all of Central Ohio. We are a company that’s been here for over 153 years.”

In addition to the commercial being entertaining, it comes with a call to action. The company is giving more than 40 people nationwide the chance to win their dream lawn and garden with $15,000 and a personalized consultation with a lawn and garden expert. CLICK HERE to learn more and enter.

ScottsMiracle-Grow is also competing in USA Today’s ad meter competition. CLICK HERE to vote.