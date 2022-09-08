The Ohio Reformatory for Women held a Prison Fellowship Angel Tree Parent Day for close to 400 of its inmates on July 17.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a women’s prison in Marysville plan to protest working conditions within the facility.

Unionized workers at the Ohio Reformatory for Women announced they will assemble picket lines outside the correctional facility on Monday in protest of what they called subpar working conditions — including understaffing, retention issues and excessive overtime — that have “plagued” the prison, according to a news release from the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association, a union that represents ORW workers.

“The lack of respect for front line custody staff and the lack of any work/life balance is just pushing staff out,” union president and ORW correction officer Tom Holden said in a statement.

The OCSEA said it’s common for employees to work four or five days of “back-to-back overtime every single week,” and there is little room for workers to move to other positions, as ORW management reportedly prohibits it.

The “worst part,” OCSEA said, is that the prison’s management reportedly refuses to work with union leadership to address working conditions within the facility, prompting workers to walk “out the door left and right,” Holden said.

“Basically, they are holding us hostage because they refuse to sit down with us to fix the problem,” Holden said, encouraging members and supporters to join him on the picket line.

Open since 1916, the Marysville prison employs 504 staff members who oversee nearly 2,500 people incarcerated, according to its website. NBC4 has reached out to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, which oversees the ORW, for comment.

The union is expected to picket outside the prison at 1479 Collins Ave. from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.