MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Marysville police are investigating after a photo showing a handgun being pointed at an officer from a distance was posted on social media.

Police say they served a search warrant Wednesday in the 600 block of East 6th Street on a case related to aggravated menacing and improper handing of a firearm.

The day before, police say suspects pointed a handgun at an officer, without the officer’s knowledge, and they also say suspects were seen handling firearms they are prohibited from possessing. Three photos were included in a release from Marysville police:

Photo released by Marysville, Ohio, police on Jan. 20, 2022of a person pointing a handgun at an officer

Photo released by Marysville, Ohio, police on Jan. 20, 2022 of a suspect

Photo released by Marysville, Ohio, police on Jan. 20, 2022 of a suspect

Charges have yet to be filed in the case.