MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – One person was shot by a Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Monday evening.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), investigators were called by Marysville police to investigate a shooting that involved a sheriff’s deputy.

Marysville police confirmed officers responded to a shooting on Meadowlark Lane.

BCI is handling the investigation, which is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.