Marysville woman run over by boat after falling off it in Tennessee lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two boaters fell overboard and were injured Saturday night on Norris Lake in Campbell County.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, William Tyler Sharp of Hamilton, Ohio, and Gabriella Wimmer of Marysville, Ohio, were standing up on the bow of the boat while it was under power when it hit wake causing both to be ejected and run over.  

Both were taken by boat to Sequoyah Marina where Sharp was airlifted to UT Medical Center and treated for serious injuries, including deep lacerations from the vessel’s propeller. He is in critical condition. Wimmer was taken by ambulance to Tennova North Medical Center where she was treated and released. 

Madison Fantelli of Cincinnati has been charged with underage consumption of alcohol and reckless operation of a vessel. The incident remains under investigation by TWRA. 

