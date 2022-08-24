MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A high school student in Marysville is in custody after he was caught bringing a stolen gun onto a school bus Wednesday morning.

At 7:15 a.m., witnesses told police that a student was talking about having a gun while on the way to Bunsold Middle School. Shortly after, a school staff member took the student’s backpack while on the bus and found a Ruger semi-automatic gun with no bullets.

After the bus arrived at the school, the backpack was searched by building administrators who also found a folding knife. Police arrived and took the student into custody, later determining the gun was stolen from a vehicle a few days ago, according to the City of Marysville.

A letter sent to Marysville school parents stated the student in custody attends Marysville High School and that kids from both high school and middle school ride the bus together.

Marysville Police continues to investigate.