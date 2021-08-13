Marysville Monarchs hope for state title as preseason expectations build

Marysville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — In 2020 the Marysville Monarchs captured the program’s first outright conference title in 20 years. They also won the program’s first playoff game in 20 years.  

This year, they are looking for a first-ever milestone: a state title. With so many important pieces returning, the expectations have already started to build.  

“I definitely feel like there’s a lot on our shoulders this year to repeat and go further than what we did last year,” said Marysville senior Erryl Will.  

“It’s very exciting and very humbling too to know that we are now one of the teams in our conference that has the target on our back,” added another Monarchs’ senior Gavin Rohrs.  

“We’ve got a great opportunity because we’ve got a strong senior class,” explained Marysville head coach Brent Johnson. 

Not just a strong senior class, but maybe the strongest player in Ohio in that class: future Buckeye Gabe Powers – one of the highest rated players central Ohio has produced in years.  

Much like this Marysville team is getting used to its new-found expectations, Gabe is adjusting to his new-found celebrity as a future Buckeye.  

“It’s a lot different like you said people knowing you when you walk around and asking for pictures and stuff like that,” Gabe said with a smile. “It’s really cool. It’s a blessing.”  

“Going all the way back to 7th and 8th grade, you know he was always putting in extra work, working with other trainers,” Rohr, a future Miami-Ohio Hawkeye said. “He busts his butt every single day.” 

That hasn’t changed after his early commitment to Ohio State. In fact, Gabe now has new pressures to live up to as a future Buckeye – just like the Monarchs have as a team this year. 

And an added week to the expanded 2021 season brings new challenges as well.  

“We’ve lost really a week of practice. We’re throwing a lot at them right now,” Johnson said. “We have a bunch of blue-collar guys who like to work and I think enjoy that process.” 
 
“We are set on titles, a state title,” Gabe said about the Monarchs’ expectations for themselves this year. “We’ve made it to the playoffs, we’ve made it farther each year, but this year we have a real good team.” 
 
“It’s just surreal now to think that we’re at the top of our conference and we just gotta defend it now,” Rohrs added. “We just can’t stay satisfied and we can’t get too comfortable.” 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Football Field of Dreams brings Central Ohio teams to a local Chillicothe farm

Columbus City League holds inaugural 7-on-7 Passing Championship

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS

Football Friday Nite: Newark Catholic vs. Warren JFK

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Preview

Bloom Carroll Football aims for school history in state semifinal

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Full Show

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Pickerington Central vs Mentor

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Newark Catholic vs. Shadyside

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 5 Preview

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 4

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 3

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Sheridan vs. Watterson

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Shadyside vs. East Knox

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Newark Catholic vs. Danville

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: New Albany vs. Westerville Central

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Kilbourne vs. Olentangy

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 3 Preview

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2 Full Show

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Big Walnut vs. Dublin Scioto

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Marysville handling high expectations

Annual Tomato Festival returns

Finding a COVID-19 antigen test

ODH Vaccine Booster update

Good luck to Scarlet

Liz McGiffin: Another round of thunderstorms ahead of a nice weekend in Columbus, central Ohio

More Local News