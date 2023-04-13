MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio man is now facing his sixth court case for an accusation of drunk driving over the course of nearly 30 years.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested Scott Redding, 51, just after midnight on Saturday for both an OVI and a State OVI charge for a prior refusal. The agency released body camera video from the encounter to NBC4, which showed the troopers stop Redding’s pickup truck as he drove in Marysville.

Redding told the troopers that he was coming home from a skating rink in Hilliard. When they asked if he had anything to drink, he told them he had two beers two hours prior. The troopers asked Redding to turn off his truck and step out, and then conducted a field sobriety test on him.

Scott Redding takes a field sobriety test. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Highway Patrol)

One trooper had Redding put his hands on his chin and follow the trooper’s hand with his eyes. At different points during the test, the trooper is heard in the video asking Redding to only follow the hand with his eyes and not his head, or to not stare directly at the trooper and keep following his hand.

Redding eventually told the troopers he didn’t want to take the test. When they asked him about taking two other tests, he also declined. The pair then moved to arrest Redding.

OSHP said that Redding had prior convictions for operating a vehicle impaired in 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004 and 2015. The agency said he made an appearance in Marysville Municipal Court on Thursday morning, and records showed he has another pretrial hearing scheduled for June 6 at 8:30 a.m.