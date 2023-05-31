See an Ohio State Highway Patrol body camera video of Scott Redding’s sixth OVI arrest in the video player above.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marysville man has now received his seventh set of operating a vehicle while impaired charges over the course of 30 years.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Scott D. Redding, 51, while investigating a driving complaint at 6:39 p.m. on Friday. A deputy went to the area of the U.S. 33 off-ramp to Scottslawn Road and pulled Redding’s car over there. Over the course of the traffic stop, the deputy arrested Redding on an OVI charge.

Scott D. Redding’s mugshot from his seventh arrest on OVI charges. (Courtesy Photo/Tri-County Regional Jail)

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers had just arrested Redding for similar charges in April, when one of their body cameras captured him trying to take a field sobriety test, then eventually deciding he no longer wanted to. That arrest was his sixth on OVI charges in three decades, and his second in the past 10 years, OSHP said.

His latest, seventh arrest means that he now has two separate OVI cases making their way through the Marysville Municipal Court. On Tuesday, Redding’s attorney filed a not-guilty plea and requested a jury trial for his seventh OVI case, a Marysville Municipal Court clerk told NBC4. The court proceeding would next see a discovery conference between Redding’s attorneys and prosecutors, followed by a pretrial hearing and then a jury trial.

His sixth OVI case, on the other hand, has a pretrial hearing set for June 6, and a jury trial for June 19. After Redding pleaded not guilty in that case as well, his attorney filed a motion to suppress at the beginning of May. Also used in a Columbus police officer’s OVI case that later saw all but one charge dismissed, the motion is a defense attorney’s strategic attempt to convince a judge to throw out evidence that would support prosecutors’ claim that Redding was driving impaired.

While convicted of driving impaired five times already, the spacing between the most recent OVI arrests holds a catch under current Ohio law. Because OSHP said Redding had been convicted of an OVI in 2015, his April and May arrests could result in three OVI convictions within 10 years. He could see jail time between 30 days and one year, or his ability to drive revoked for 180 days. Under state law, any potential fourth OVI conviction within the decade would upgrade the charge to a felony with even steeper penalties for Redding, according to Dominy Law Firm.

Records for Redding’s seventh arrest weren’t available on the Marysville Municipal Court website as of Wednesday, but the court clerk told NBC4 that no date for a discovery conference or other trial proceedings had been set.