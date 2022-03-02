COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Arnold Sports Festival kicks off Thursday with its first full show since 2019.

The indoor Scottish Highland games are always a crowd favorite at the expo inside the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

For the first time, a Marysville husband and father will be competing in the highland games.

Scott Verbus is no stranger to the sport, currently holding the world record in his division for the weight over bar event. This Friday, he’ll join more than 50 of the best athletes from around the world as they compete in five of the standard nine events.

With precision and tremendous focus, Verbus throws a weight tethered to a chain through the air with ease, even though he only discovered his passion for the Highland Games as a spectator five years ago.

“I saw these guys throwing these weird implements and I saw it and I stood there and I watched, and I’ve always been strong for my size and I thought that looks like fun, I can do that,” he said.

In the competition world, Verbus is better known by his stage name Nova, a name he took after appearing on the covers of several romance novels.

“And it made some confusion because people will be, like, ‘Scott Verbus,’ and everybody goes, ‘Who’s that,’ because everybody knows me as Nova,” he said.

By day, he’s a busy husband and father who’s worked in the IT industry since 1997 and he now owns Linear One Technologies in Dublin, but by night, he trains for the events four to five times a week.

The Highland Games kick off Friday at 9 a.m. Verbus will compete in the under-200-pound division, saying he’s looking forward to competing in his first Highland Games at the Arnold with his wife and son there to cheer him on.