MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A student of Marysville High School has died after drowning on Saturday at a Labor Day weekend event.

A letter was sent to Marysville Schools families on Tuesday morning saying that freshman Jesse Shock died after accidentally drowning in a pond during an Ohio State University cookout for “family and friends.”

“We have been in contact with Jesse’s family and we are working through the best plan to support his family during this incredibly difficult time,” said Marysville schools in a statement. “They would like everyone to know that they greatly appreciate the support and thoughtfulness. At this time, they would like time to be able to process, grieve and cope with their loss.”

The school district has put counselor support in place for Marysville High School, Marysville Early College High School, and more schools in the area. The district also asks parents to contact their child’s school counselor for additional support.

For more information, click here.