Marysville Exempted Village School District to require masks immediately

Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– During the school board meeting Thursday afternoon, the board voted to require students and staff to wear masks.

The masking requirement will start Friday, September 3, and will be in effect until October 25.

“The COVID experience will continue to be monitored closely by the district,” the district said in an email to parents Thursday evening.

The district noted, “If you are in need of a mask for your child, schools will have masks available tomorrow morning.”

Parents and guardians should fill out the exemption form should their child not be able to wear a mask for medical or religious reasons, and a mask must be worn if the exemption is not approved.

The exemption form may be found at this link: https://www.marysville.k12.oh.us/ReturntoSchool2021-22.aspx

