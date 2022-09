MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A live wire in the road closed U.S. 33 in both directions between state route 161 and U.S. 42.

The east-bound direction opened at around 6:00 a.m. At 8:00 a.m. the west bound lanes were still closed.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a dump truck took down the wires and a couple of vehicles ran over them at about 1:35 a.m.

Industrial Parkway runs parallel to U.S. 33, one option for travelers this morning.