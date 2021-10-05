SWANTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Fighter jets could be seen flying over parts of central Ohio Wednesday morning.

The 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system between 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

A release from the Ohio National Guard says people living in the Marysville, Dayton, Middleton and Springfield areas may hear and possible see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft.

The Civil Air Patrol aircraft will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI), which is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

The purpose of the event is to exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector,

Federal Aviation Administration and 180th Fighter Wing, according to the Ohio National Guard.